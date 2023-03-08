Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unionview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 642,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,671 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 203,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.