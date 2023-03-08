Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

