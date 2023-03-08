Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 7,093 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

DWX stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

