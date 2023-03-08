Tpg Gp A LLC Has $269.23 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tpg Gp A LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,892 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 4.4% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 0.60% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $269,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.