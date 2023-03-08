Tpg Gp A LLC Has $78.85 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Tpg Gp A LLC decreased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,285,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,921 shares during the period. Vaxcyte comprises about 1.3% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $78,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.9 %

PCVX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 202,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,980. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vaxcyte

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.