Tpg Gp A LLC Trims Stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Tpg Gp A LLC lessened its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073,103 shares during the quarter. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 0.57% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

TRVI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

