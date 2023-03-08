Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 327,915 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 189,735 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZ. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,122,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407,639. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

