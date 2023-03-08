Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $22.94. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 295,129 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,061,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,665,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,061,441 shares in the company, valued at $25,665,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,067 shares of company stock worth $10,714,305 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 19.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.