Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,339 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Peabody Energy worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $705,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,027,380 shares of company stock worth $88,380,403. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

BTU stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

