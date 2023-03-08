Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,095 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRIP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $84,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 35.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $582,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

