Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

