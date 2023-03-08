Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.59 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DBMF opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $867.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

