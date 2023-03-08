Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 225.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 39.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 90.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

