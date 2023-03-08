Trek Financial LLC Purchases 5,777 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 21.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

