Trek Financial LLC Sells 299,465 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 216,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 321,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

