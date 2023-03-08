Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 338.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,575 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Airlines by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 59,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.