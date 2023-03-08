Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2,099.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 74,978 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.78.

MCD stock opened at $266.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

