Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 727.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,575 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.33% of Sunnova Energy International worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
NOVA opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Sunnova Energy International Profile
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
