Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $9.22 Million Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $281.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

