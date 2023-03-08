Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

