Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 21,159 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $402.68 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average of $310.82.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

