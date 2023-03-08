Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17,673.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,570 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 4.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $336.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.