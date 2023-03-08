Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

