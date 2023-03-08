Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 784.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,481,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $1,178,888. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

INTU stock opened at $409.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

