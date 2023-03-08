Tri-Continental Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
Shares of TY stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Tri-Continental has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $31.37.
Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Continental (TY)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.