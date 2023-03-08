Tri-Continental Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TY stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Tri-Continental has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

