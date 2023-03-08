Tri Locum Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.72% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

