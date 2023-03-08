Tri Locum Partners LP Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,010 shares during the period. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for 2.3% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 348,140 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after buying an additional 945,877 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

