Tri Locum Partners LP Raises Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 260,457 shares during the quarter. Coherus BioSciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.82% of Coherus BioSciences worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

