Tri Locum Partners LP Takes Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. Ventyx Biosciences makes up about 1.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,692 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,692 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,966.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,674,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,455. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

