Triatomic Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises approximately 0.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

