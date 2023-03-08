Triatomic Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Triatomic Management LP reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Insulet makes up approximately 2.2% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $286.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,775.33 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.04 and its 200-day moving average is $276.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.