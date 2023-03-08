Triatomic Management LP Trims Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Triatomic Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.