Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stake Trimmed by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,009 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 14.41% of Trinity Place worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Trinity Place by 69.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Trinity Place by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Place by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPHS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

