Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tritium DCFC worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 507,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tritium DCFC

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.