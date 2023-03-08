Triton International Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Triton International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Triton International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

