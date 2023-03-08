Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes $945,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 76,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

