Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

