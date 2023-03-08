Truepoint Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

