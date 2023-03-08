Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

