Truist Financial Raises Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $43.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.