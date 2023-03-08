Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.