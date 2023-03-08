Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

FTNT opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

