Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

