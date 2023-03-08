Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $535.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

