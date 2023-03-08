Trust Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.54 and its 200-day moving average is $368.98. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $583.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.