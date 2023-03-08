Trust Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,299,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 961,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

