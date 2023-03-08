Trust Asset Management LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Activision Blizzard

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.