Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,474.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,457.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,376.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

