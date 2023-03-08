Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

