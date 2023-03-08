Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

